President Ruto warns top government officials over graft

President William Ruto has read the riot act to top government officials, warning that they will lose their jobs and take personal responsibility if caught up in corruption scandals.

In a circular dated May 23 and addressed to all Cabinet secretaries, the Attorney-General, government accounting officers, chairpersons of State enterprises and all chief executive officers, the President said he would not tolerate graft in government.

“In line with the President's proclamation, it is hereby reiterated that those responsible for the management of public resources will be held personally accountable for any loss or misuse of resources,” reads part of the circular issued by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

The President directed all ministries, departments and agencies to take necessary steps to ensure that adequate anti-corruption measures are in place in their respective institutions.

“The President, as the premier defender of the Constitution, has delegated some of his executive powers to your respective offices. Consequently, you are personally responsible for any breach of the legal and policy provisions governing the exercise of your powers in the use of public resources,” the statement adds.

The President, Mr Koskei says, expects unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and the people.