President Ruto's top aide David Ndii now Kenya's master of insults

Bespectacled, plain-spoken and Oxford-educated, Dr David Ndii has cut the figure of a sophisticated and respected economic guru for more than two decades since he first came into the public spotlight.

His unrivalled grasp of economic matters has seen him serve as an economic advisor in the Narc government, as economic advisor to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, and as a consultant to international development institutions and leading companies at local, regional and even international levels.

But since joining the ranks of President William Ruto's government as part of his economic think-tank and later as chairman of the President's Council of Economic Advisers, a new version of Dr Ndii has emerged.

The self-proclaimed 'public intellectual', who has become the voice and face of President Ruto's government's economic strategy, is pulling no punches.

Despite being a public servant paid by taxpayers, his vulgar and often insulting language and know-it-all attitude has painted a picture of a man who has no time for those less educated than himself.

His activities on X, formerly Twitter, and his other public pronouncements have revealed the demeanour of a single-minded man unwilling to suffer fools gladly.

The economic czar of Kenya Kwanza's administration has displayed a cynical attitude towards overburdened taxpayers looking for a ray of hope.

The acclaimed scholar is now famous, or infamous, for speaking his mind without regard to political sensitivities, quickly becoming a gadfly.

Ndii has been involved in numerous spats on social media over the government’s policies and strategies.

Courting controversy with every tweet, the 57-year-old has been nonchalant in his responses to Kenyans seeking answers from the government over the rising cost of living and tax burden.

Rogue economic advisor? Ndii has even tweeted that he doesn't trust the government he's advising

In February, a Kenyan asked him why he had not called out the current regime for borrowing and unnecessary spending, to which he rudely replied: “What do you want, lullabies?”

This was after re-tweeting a tweet in which he had warned that the Jubilee government's borrowing and spending spree would end in tears.

On March 18, 2023, a Kenyan questioned his claim that Sh450 million to be spent on CASs was peanuts, saying the money could build many classrooms for junior secondary school learners, to which Ndii replied: "And the classrooms will campaign for us in the next elections?"

Responding to anti-government protests on July 13, 2023, Ndii said: “We are not budging. Overthrow the government if you are [can], otherwise wait for elections.”

We are not budging. Overthrow the government if you are able, otherwise wait for elections. https://t.co/rmsETtfLK2 — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) July 13, 2023

On September 14 this year, he tweeted: “This expectation that Kenya can abuse credit for a decade and the same people can make the consequences go away painlessly just because there was a game of musical chairs we call elections? Are we sober? I told you two years ago Kenya was in receivership. Nothing has changed.”

The tweet is said to have left key coalition figures cringing, wondering if he is undermining the government from within or signalling an impending exit.

But that was not all. A Kenyan reminded him that the President and his deputy had said during the election campaign that they knew where the economy was hurting and that Kenyans would give them good testimonies when they marked 100 days in office. The Kenyan then asked what went wrong after they came to power.

But his response was so brutal and terse: “And you believed them?”

He upped the ante on October 7 when he went bare-knuckle on DP Rigathi Gachagua over his spat with Public Service CS Moses Kuria.

“Factory settings (Chairman, Nyeri District University Students Association (NDUSA), Oyugi Special DO, Uhuru PA etc. etc.,” he tweeted.

He went on to say: “I’m the President’s advisor. I’m not part of the government hierarchy. But at any rate, if the President were to go rogue, I would call him out also. That’s my responsibility to myself.”

Asked why the government has taken so long to tackle the country's debt crisis, he said his job was not a career position but a political deal he struck with President Ruto three years ago to help him if he won the presidency.

“I am in government only to keep my end of the bargain. As long as that’s working, what the rest of you think or feel is inconsequential,” he tweeted on October 21, 2023.

On October 25, 2023, he added: “The choices were made. You said no pain no gain as Uhuru was borrowing recklessly. Now it’s payback time.”

After posting the former regime’s debt legacy nightmare, a Kenyan asked him why he did not include the Sh1.3 trillion already borrowed by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Yes, the same Sh1.3 trillion 2023 repayment in the chart. Kondoo,” posted Ndii on October 29, 2023.

On November 5, 2023, he was at it again, saying: “Wewe ni kondoo wa wapi? Husikii ushuru ni ya kulipa madeni? (You are a sheep from what region? Have you not heard that taxes are for paying debts?)”

The tirade continued: “I’m paid to advise the President. Since you are not the President, what I tell you is unpaid.”

“Wewe shinda ni uhafamu au ni kurogwa. How many times do I have to say that the price of irresponsible borrowing has to be paid? You know that if you default on your debts you will be auctioned. Pay or auction.”

Four days later, the Kiambu native went hammer and tongs on an X user who questioned his mental capacity.

“Who you believe reflects your mental faculties. You are the type who believes Pastor Ezekiel.”

On November 26, 2023, he was at it again: “You had a chance to elect Wajackoyah and blew it. Now we would all be high without a care in the world. Eat your tomatoes.”

On December 15, Pauline Njoroge questioned why a litre of petrol was selling for Sh159 a litre at a time when crude oil was selling for $122 per barrel, but the same petrol now costs Sh213 a litre when crude oil is going for $69 per barrel.

Ndii did not take the criticism lying low. He said: “Bimbo wouldn’t know. While she was inspecting ceilings, Uhuru was blowing holes through national finances and propping up fake prosperity.”

On December 19, a Kenyan challenged Ndii over his post on unfunded road contracts, pending bills and the Euro Bond, saying Dr Ruto had defended the same when he served in the previous administration.

He replied: “So? What does that change? If Kenyans wanted a clean break they had Wajackoyah and Mwaura on the ballot. But they divided 97 per cent of votes between the two sides of Jubilee. You make the bed, you lie on it.”

On December 20, a Kenyan asked the adviser why the president had failed to fulfil his campaign promises. He replied: “I am not William Ruto’s keeper.”

Ekuru Aukot, the leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, described Ndii as a 'desperado' who has found himself working for a regime that does not care and whose arrogance reveals who he really is.

“He epitomises the character and the soul of the current government. The president would have reprimanded him by now but how can he when his own style of leadership is a reflection of those he [puts in] office?”

He added that Ndii had resorted to insults because he was being exposed by questions on the performance of the economy, arguing that Ndii is a “book [economist] and not a practical economist”.

“Being a public servant does not mean you insulate yourself from criticism,” Dr Aukot added.

Political and governance commentator, Samuel Okuro, agreed with Aukot’s assertions, saying Ndii is an overrated person who does not deserve the position he currently holds.

“He speaks in a more pedestrian manner that does not inspire intellectual discourse. He is just a highly rated economist on social media, but when it comes to translating theory to practice, he does not have the grasp," said Dr Okuro, a senior lecturer at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.