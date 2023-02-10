President Ruto rewards Ranguma, Havi with state jobs

Some politicians who lost in the August 2022 polls have something to smile about after they landed state jobs.

Jack Ranguma, Cleophas Lagat, Charles Muriuki Njagagua, Nelson Havi, Daniel Rono, Yusuf Chanzu, Sakwa Bunyasi, Lily Ng'ok and Beatrice Kones have all been appointed to chair various boards.

Former Kisumu Governor Ranguma has been appointed chair and board member of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority.

In the latest appointments, former Law Society of Kenya President and aspirant for the Westlands parliamentary seat Nelson Havi was named a member of the Retirement Benefits Authority board, while former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu was appointed chair of the National Housing Corporation board.

After losing his petition against Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Sakwa Bunyasi has landed a state job. He has been appointed chairperson of the Vision 2030 Delivery board.