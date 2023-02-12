President Ruto nominates former MP Shadrack Mose as Solicitor General

President William Ruto has nominated former Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose as the next Solicitor General.

If approved by Parliament, Mr Mose, whose name has been forwarded to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, will replace Ken Ogeto.

Mr Ogeto and Mr Mose both hail from Nyamira County.

“It is most graciously notified that Dr William Ruto, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government nominated Mr Shadrack John Mose, for appointment as the Solicitor-General,” reads the letter to Mr Wetangula.

During the 2022 General Elections, Mr Mose unsuccessfully vied the Kitutu Masaba parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

He had won the seat in the 2017 polls on a Jubilee ticket.

The Head of State said the nomination is in accordance with the Office of the Attorney-General Act and the Public Appointments, Parliamentary Approval, Act.

Mr Mose's nomination comes at a time Gusii residents, especially those from Nyamira, have been complaining on missing out in the Kenya Kwanza government.

The move by the President might be seen as a scheme to calm the Gusii region ahead of his visit scheduled for early March.

Mr Mose emerged top among three people whose names were submitted for consideration for appointment to the position of Solicitor General, the State Law Office.

The other two were Ms Beatrice Mugeni Meso from Busia and Mr George Kithi from Kilifi.

The Public Service Commission invited applications for the position of Solicitor General on November 1, 2022. A total of 18 people applied for the position with eight being shortlisted on November 30, 2022.

Mr Mose is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over 29 years of experience in legal practice. He is currently the Managing partner at M/S Mose, Mose and Mose Advocates.

The former lawmaker has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law and holds a Laws Degree from the University of Nairobi.

North Mugirango MP Mr Joash Nyamoko who is one of Mr Mose's referees said he was happy that the President had nominated the former MP and ensured that the seat remained in Nyamira.

"We are grateful to the President for the position," said Mr Nyamoko.