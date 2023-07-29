Breaking News: Ruto, Raila agree to have peaceful resolution talks
President Ruto limits trips abroad by Executive to 45 days annually
President William Ruto has restricted trips abroad by the Executive to 45 days per year with no official expected to stay out of the country for more than seven days in a row.
In a memo shared by the chief of staff Felix Koskei and addressed to the Attorney General and Cabinet Secretaries, Dr Ruto also clarified that all official trips abroad will be endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.
“Non-essential foreign travel remains suspended,” the memo added.
