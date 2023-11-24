President Ruto appoints 29 ambassadors

President William Ruto has formally appointed all 29 as Kenya's representatives in foreign missions.

In a Gazette notice dated November 15, the President listed the men and women who will represent Kenya as ambassadors, High Commissioners and heads of missions abroad.

The 29 were nominated on October 4, with the President retaining about 20 who had served under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On November 8, the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations tabled its report on their suitability for the job after completing its vetting process. This was after the chairperson of the committee, Nelson Koech (MP Belgut), said they had received a petition.

A Mr Karanja Mutindi had argued that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had not determined the salaries and allowances payable to persons holding the offices of High Commissioner, Ambassador and Diplomatic Consular representatives.

“However, the committee observed that the memorandum addresses a totally different matter that touches on the mandate of the SRC and is not in any way addressing the fundamental role of the National Assembly of conducting approval hearings,” Mr Koech had responded.

One of the appointees, Mr George Macgoye, who will represent the country in Djibouti, had faced opposition after he was named in a matter involving a large irregular payment of legal fees by the Kenya Maritime Authority.

The Koech-led committee said that although Mr Macgoye was being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), it had no power to declare anyone guilty.

The committee's deputy chairman, Major (Rtd) Bashir Abdullah, said the majority of the nominees were career diplomats, marking a critical departure from the tradition where politicians dominated ambassadorial posts.

"This actually made the Committee work very easy because they were composed and exhibited excellent understanding of diplomatic issues we put to them," he said.

The appointees are Angelina Kavindu (Sweden), Stella Orina (Berlin, Germany), George Morara (Ethiopia), Shem Amadi (DRC), Jeremy Ndola (South Sudan), Jeremy Laibutah (Sudan), George Macgoye (Djibouti) and Joyce Khasimwa M'maitsi (Angola). Fredrick Lusambili (Italy), Nairimas Sharon Ole Sein (Madrid, Spain), Maurice Makoloo (Austria), Emmy Kipsoi (Seoul, South Korea), Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Saudi Arabia), Albert Kendagor (Israel) and Mohamed Nur (Qatar).

Others are Peter Ngure (Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris), Wilson Kogo (Australia), John Ekitela (Malaysia), Philip Githiora (Mozambique) and Jane Ndurumo (South Africa).