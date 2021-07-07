President Kenyatta opens five new hospitals in Nairobi

Uhuru Kenyatta

The health centres – both Level 2 and 3 hospitals – include hospitals in Kawangware, Uthiru, Kiamaiko, Ushirika and Soweto-Kayole.

Photo credit: Pool

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday night commissioned five new hospitals in Nairobi County and directed them to offer 24-hour services to residents.

