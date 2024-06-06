Preserve the environment, NMG chief urges Kenyans

The Nation Media Group (NMG) will continue to sensitise Kenyans on the need to preserve the environment, Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro said on Wednesday.

He said that it is only through restoring and protecting the environment that the country can avert destruction and loss of lives.

“Let the destruction and loss of life we experienced recently galvanise us to respect our environment by restoring and protecting it. There is a need to forge strong partnerships, to plant and grow trees, check soil erosion, mentor and sensitise our youth,” he said in a statement read by Green Blue Foundation Africa, Project Manager Jackson Mwangi.

Dr Kiboro praised the partnership between NMG, Family Bank Foundation and Nairobi Institute of Technology and encouraged other stakeholders to take environmental matters seriously.

During a tree planting initiative at Kona Baridi in Kajiado County, participants from the three organisations planted 1,000 seedlings.

Forest Ecosystem Restoration project

With the planting of seedlings, the collective responsibility to nurture them into maturity became abundantly clear.

Just a few years ago, the landscape at Kona Baridi was marred by gullies encircling the plains. However, thanks to the ongoing project, the area now boasts pristine conditions.

The event was part of the Forest Ecosystem Restoration project, a model endeavour that took root in 2022.

From left: Family Bank Affluents and Professional Banking Senior Manager Bilhah Inyanya, Family Bank Foundation Executive Director John Waimiri, Nation Media Group General Manager Commercial and Advertising James Sogoti and Nation Media Group Acting Head of External Affairs Kinya Gitonga planting a tree during Tree Planting exercise in celebration of the World Environment Day at Kona Baridi in Ngong on June 5, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The project targets to restore 240 acres of land within the Ngong Hills Forest.

Family Bank Foundation’s Executive Director Mr John Waimiri, said approximately 70 acres of land have been covered by the combined efforts of Family Bank, NMG, and Green Blue Foundation Africa.

“Planting trees is one thing, but watering them and nurturing them for three years ensures their survival,” he said.

World Environment Day

In Embu, Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya led the country in marking World Environment Day celebrations.

“We want to ensure that our efforts are not negated by allowing the continued destruction of the little that is left of our forests and protected areas,” she said.

Speaking at the University of Embu, Ms Tuya sounded the alarm over illegal occupation of forests, riparian and swamp land. The CS told those illegally occupying riparian land, forests and wetlands to heed government calls and vacate.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire called on Kenyans to emulate the late Professor Wangari Mathaai and restore the environment.

Ms Mbarire said Prof Mathaai was a great inspiration and everyone should be in the forefront in making the environment better.