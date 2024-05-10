Ruto leads Kenyans in tree planting exercise

They drove in fuel-guzzlers and with the backup of other senior government officials, they admirably planted trees aimed at restoring the degraded environment across the country that is blamed for perennial landslides and worsening climate change effects.

It was a similar scenario in most parts of the region as President William Ruto, his cabinet, principal secretaries, governors, lawmakers and other departmental heads led the public in designated forests and wetlands in the national tree planting exercise.

Dr Ruto on Friday led his administration in planting trees and promised to have the country plant more than 250 million fruit trees.

He also directed the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in Murang'a County to commence hunting down an estimated 100,000 vervet monkeys accused by farmers of threatening area food security and crop trade.

"I have been informed that monkeys are a real problem here destroying crops and frustrating farmers. The KWS director here must drive them out of farms and restrict them," he said.

President Ruto said agricultural performance is key to his transformation plan and all threats that can be dealt with through direct government action must be addressed effectively.

The president said he would lead a cause whereby every citizen plants 50 fruit trees, citing coffee, avocado, orange and mango trees as most ideal.

Ushiriki Wema patron Tessie Musalia plants a tree with Antony Karani a nurse at Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referal Hospital.

Photo credit: Pool

With an estimated 50 million Kenyans, an average of 50 fruit trees each hits the 250 million target.

"This greening drive for our country must encompass both environmental and economic wellness for us all. It is my commitment that I will leave this country better than I found it in all aspects, environmental greatness being one of that promise," he said.

Speaking in Murang'a County where he led a drive to plant 50,000 trees in Kamahuha ward of Maragua constituency, President Ruto said his broader promise of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 is real, practical and achievable.

He said the ongoing flooding tragedies that have since killed more than 200 and displaced neatly 300, 000 as well as destroyed critical infrastructure is a direct result of ages of neglecting environmental concerns.

He said his administration will continue reclaiming all water catchment areas, clearing water paths off human habitation and reconstructing lost water towers.

The president also promised financial support for the area Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and families that have lost their loved ones.

He added that national reconstruction of devastated infrastructure by the ongoing floods will commence soon.

The Environment Cabinet Secretary Saipan Tuya said the president has directed her to lead a national drive of buying off fruit trees from locally based seedling growers for distribution to farmers.

Adrian Rotich (left), seven years old, and his twin-brother Alfrid Rotich during the National Tree Planting Exercise at Kipkabus Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya| Nation Media Group

"I will plan this drive with your elevated leaders so that we can help the president achieve his promise of achieving 30 per cent of green cover by planting 15.9 billion trees (10.6 million hectares) in 10 years for climate change resilience, mitigation and improved livelihoods," she said.

Speaking on Friday in Murang'a County, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua blamed the government for what she termed as arbitrary uprooting of populations and displacing them in the name of saving their lives from the floods.

"The government is indiscriminately displacing people without showing there where to move to. We are seeing a humanitarian crisis being created and when social justice advocates move in to express dissent, they are arrested," she said.

In Marsabit, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki called on all the citizens to embrace tree planting across the country. His labour counterpart, CS Florence Bore led an exercise to plant 200,000 tree seedlings in Chepalungu forest, Bomet County.

Climate Change, CS Kindiki said, is now categorised as a national security threat alongside terrorism, banditry and livestock rustling, cultural and religious extremism and the manufacture, sale and abuse of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs.

“We must reclaim our environment by growing enough trees for ecological sustainability. All persons living in Government forests must vacate immediately, including those who have acquired title deeds irregularly and unlawfully. All persons residing contiguous to riparian reserves and corridors must vacate and those who decline will be forcefully evicted,” CS Kindiki said.

At the same time, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the ministry has adopted Gembe Forest in Homa Bay as part of the strategies by the government to increase tree cover in the county, said.

CS Kipchumba said his ministry will ensure the forest is protected from logging and other practices that lead to reduced tree cover and directed parastatals under his ministry to come up with initiatives of protecting the forest.

Gembe forest is considered as one of the water catchment areas in Homa Bay County.

Most of the catchment areas in the county are under constant threat of deforestation.

He was accompanied by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo where they led planted up to 100,000 tree.

Governor Wanga who said Homa Bay is one of the counties suffering from effects of climate change, with flash floods already wreaking havoc in places like Sindo, attributed the phenomenon to degradation of the environment.

The Public Service CS Moses Kuria led a similar exercise in Mulaha Primary school in Siaya County where he called on the members of the public to embrace the government’s vision of planting 15 billion trees in a period of ten years.

In Meru, residents and government officials planted more than 30,000 trees in separate venues amid calls for a sustainable approach to ensure survival of the seedlings.

The Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru led Kenya Defence Forces officials in planting 10,000 trees at Gambela while Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi and other government officials planted more than 20,000 trees at Imenti Forest.

A total of 56,000 trees have been planted at Lake Kenyatta Swamps in Mpeketoni, Lamu County on Friday where CS Salim Mvurya led wananchi in the tree planting exercise.

In West Pokot County, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha accompanied led the public in planting 15,000 out of the targeted 15,000 tree seedlings.

In Trans Nzoia County, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu while leading the tree planting exercise warned school heads against overcharging school fees.

Governor Jonathan Bii and a host of other leaders planted more than 200,000 tree seedlings to rejuvenate the degraded in Uasin Gishu’s Ceng’alo forest.

In Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai and County Commissioner Julius Kavita led Lodwar residents in commemorating national tree growing day at Mission of Hope Turkana High School.





Reporting by Mwangi Muiruri, George Odiwuor, Kassim Adinasi, Gitonga Marete, Jacob Walter, Vitalis Kimutai, David Muchui, Kalume Kazungu, Oscar Kakai, Evans Jaola, Barnabas Bii and Titus Ominde.