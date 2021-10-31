Possible crisis as Kuppet bosses eye seats in 2022

A leadership crisis looms in one of the teachers unions as officials grow an appetite for political seats in next year’s elections.

Six of the nine Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (Kuppet) national officials have declared their interest to contest for different elective posts next year. Three who are current MPs are seeking re-election. Several others at the branch level also plan to seek various political posts in the 2022 General Election.

Secretary-General Akelo Misori is seeking to be elected as the Homa Bay governor, National Secretary, Secondary Representative Edward Obwocha is contesting the Kitutu Masaba constituency seat while National Vice-Chairman Julius Korir is contesting the Soi constituency seat. National Secretary, Tertiary Representative Sammy Chelang’a wants to be elected as the next MP for Baringo North.

Mr Misori will be contesting for the first time while Mr Obwocha and Mr Korir will be making second attempts after they lost in 2017. Those who will be defending their seats are National Chairman Omboko Milemba who is the Emuhaya MP, Assistant National Treasurer Ronald Tonui (Bomet Central MP) and National Secretary, Gender Ms Catherine Wambilyanga who is the Bungoma County Woman Representative.

Only Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima, National Treasurer Wicks Njenga and National Organising Secretary Paul Maingi are not seeking elective posts. Mr Njenga unsuccessfully vied in the last elections.

Speaking to the Sunday Nation, Mr Misori said his decision to seek the governor’s post has been driven by a desire to serve the country and influence positive changes in the education sector.

“I am answering to the call of teachers who feel that through my leadership I can bring a difference. My colleagues who have gone ahead of me have brought major changes in the teaching fraternity and in the education sector at large, I want to be part of the teachers who will bring positive change in our country,” he said.

If elected, Mr Misori said he may not be able to serve in Kuppet but will continue to work with teachers and support them.

Major changes

“As you are aware, a governor’s post is a full-time job and therefore unlike the MP’s post that allows one to serve in Kuppet, I will relinquish my job as secretary-general and serve the people of Homa Bay once I clinch the post next year,” he said.

Mr Obwocha said there is need for more teachers to come out and join politics to influence policy changes that will see teachers earn better salaries and have good working environments.

“As a union official, it’s my duty to fight for the rights of teachers and because the budget is done in Parliament, it will be a very good opportunity for me as an MP to push for increased allocations for teachers,” said Mr Obwocha. He added that he would also table bills that will ensure teachers welfare is taken care of by the constitution.

Mr Korir said teachers cannot continue to suffer when there are ways that their union official can use to help them.

Being an MP and Kuppet national chairman, Mr Milemba said, has helped him to has bring major changes in schools and the way teachers are remunerated.

“Together with my other colleagues, Ms Wambilyanga and Mr Tonui, we have sponsored bills and petitions that have seen the teachers’ medical scheme enhanced, more funds allocated for recruitment and improvement of teachers’ salaries. I moved a motion during the Covid-19 pandemic that saw boards of management teachers paid last year, and also petitioned for payment of teachers who were involved in marking the national exams,” said Mr Milemba.

He added that a petition is pending before Parliament seeking to have the Teachers Service Commission pay for the Teacher Professional Development programme.

Unlike the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) constitution that requires an official to resign before joining politics, the Kuppet constitution allows officials to serve on a part-time basis.