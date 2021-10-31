Possible crisis as Kuppet bosses eye seats in 2022

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General Akello Misori (left) National Secretary for secondary schools Edward Obwocha.

What you need to know:

  • Secretary-General Akelo Misori is seeking to be elected as the Homa Bay governor.
  • National Vice-Chairman Julius Korir is contesting the Soi constituency seat.

A leadership crisis looms in one of the teachers unions as officials grow an appetite for political seats in next year’s elections. 

