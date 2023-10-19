Polygamy in Church? Why Oburu Oginga’s confirmation has split ACK faithful

For 80 years, Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga endured the long wait to achieve his dream of receiving the Holy Communion in the Anglican Church.

Born on October 15, 1943, the elder son of Kenya's first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, said he went through many tribulations, including being denied the opportunity for confirmation by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

The reason given for this was his lack of a Christian name. Several years later, a bishop in the ACK Diocese of Bondo declined to give him confirmation because he was polygamous.

However, last Sunday during his 80th birthday, Dr Oginga, who is ODM leader Raila Odinga’s elder brother, breathed a sigh of relief. The incumbent bishop of the diocese, Prof David Kodia, accepted to administer the confirmation, thereby, admitting him to partake the sacrament of the Holy Communion.

The move has sparked a lot of criticism, with the clergyman being accused of going against the Church’s doctrine.

“Some people even likened the confirmation to favouritism, giving the implication that he was favoured because of his status. Some raised questions regarding similar cases which have not been addressed by the Church as polygamy. In this context, it is seen as an abomination, and anyone in a polygamous relationship should not be allowed to partake the sacrament of the Holy Communion,” Prof. Kodia told Nation.

Prof Kodia, who is also the chairman of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Nyanza region, however, denied the allegations of favouritism.

“The Canon gives the bishop the discretion to admit or readmit one to the Holy Communion upon repentance, or the lapse of a notable time,” Prof Kodia said.

He explained further: “Dr Oginga was never subjected to any form of disciplinary action and upon his own plea to be considered for confirmation the bishop upon consultation with his local priest accepted his plea and duly confirmed him in broad daylight. Our mission as the Church is not being judgmental, but extending God’s acts of mercy to his people irrespective of their social status.”

The clergyman said that Dr Oginga had requested the Church to have his 80th birthday come with “spiritual renewal.”

Dr Oginga said that even getting a baptism during his childhood was a challenge.

“In fact, my father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga had to write to the Anglican Church headquarters in England protesting why I could not be baptised using my African name. At that time, clerics only allowed baptism of children who had European names but my father refused to give me such a name,” the senator recalled.

“Jaramogi got a response that nothing prohibits baptism using an African name, and that’s when I was baptised. So it has been a long struggle because since then. I had tried to be confirmed in vain.”

Dr Oginga said that he is now happy that he has been confirmed, and admitted for sacrament.

“Better late than never,” he quipped.

Prof Kodia said that Dr Oginga’s is not the first case of this nature.

“We have readmitted many Christians who for one reason or the other found themselves in polygamous situations. The love of God supersedes our human judgments and gives us a justification to extend His love and acceptance to all,” said the cleric.

“Please let the 80-year-old senator rejoice peacefully in the Lord, for once we were yet sinners Christ died for us.”

Dr Oginga said that his family, being a political one, had faced numerous tribulations due to his father’s position.

“After finishing my primary school education I was to go to Alliance High School after scoring a straight A. But Kerry Francis, the director at the time, refused, arguing that I was from a political family and would bring politics into school,” said the senator.

“He even told that to the principal of Kisii High School which was my second choice, and the principal equally refused to admit me. I was really pained that I could not be admitted to my schools of choice. My third choice, which was Homa Bay High School, was just starting off. I was then taken to Maranda High School in my home area which was not even my choice,” Dr Oginga recalled.​

The senator said that he felt he was being frustrated in his childhood.

“I even wondered whether I would be successful in life due to the numerous frustrations I faced. My father later confronted Kerry Francis over the matter and it nearly ended in a fistfight. He later removed me from Maranda and took me overseas to continue with my studies because he was not happy with the way I was being treated,” he said.

Dr Oginga added that getting a passport was another big problem.