You will need me in 2027, Gachagua tells his political enemies

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned unnamed Mount Kenya politicians, whom he says have been plotting his down fall, saying he will withdraw his support for them in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday at the memorial service of the late David Chepkwony, husband to Njoro Member of Parliament Charity Kathambi, Mr Gachagua said his political detractors will come looking for him in 2027, but he will switch off his phone on them.

He said several leaders that he helped to get elected during the last General Election have turned their backs on him and are plotting his downfall.

"There are many people I assisted during campaigns to clinch the seats they hold today. But l realised they are the same people plotting my downfall and backstabbing me," Mr Gachagua said.

"But the good thing is that elections come every five years. So the same people will need my support in 2027. I will only support those who are supporting me now. One of them even had the audacity to ask me why I don’t recognise his work whenever I visit his constituency,” the DP said.

Gachagua also spoke extensively about betrayal and deceit in politics, especially within the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

"I have personally witnessed politics of betrayal and conmanship. The people l helped get elected are the same people who have betrayed me. But politics is like that, you must have a think skin," he said.

The Deputy President regretted how politicians tend to easily forget after being helped by others.

Mr Gachagua however pledged to continue working with leaders who are committed to helping wananchi.

The DP's remarks come at a time the ruling coalition has been rocked by infightings, amid the perceived fallout between President William Ruto and Mr Gachagua.

The Deputy President has been on the receiving end of sustained attacks from the President's allies.

On his part, Mr Gachagua has blamed his detractors of sabotaging his efforts to unite the Mount Kenya region.

Last week, ousted UDA Secretary General Cleopas Malala accused senior party officials of being behind the plan to impeach Mr Gachagua.

Mr Malala named Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire for orchestrating his removal from office.

While terming his ouster 'illegal', Mr Malala alleged that the two leaders hatched the plot to remove him first, before pushing for the Gachagua's impeachment.

Meanwhile, Mr Gachagua on Saturday launched the Charity Kathambi Chepkwony Foundation which is in line with charity work that the late Chepkwony.

Mr Gachagua lauded the family for upholding the legacy of the deceased.