You abandoned me for early campaigns, Uhuru Kenyatta tells William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lashed out at his deputy William Ruto, accusing him of abandoning him at his hour of need and instead resorted to campaigns.

Addressing the 57th Labour Day celebrations at the Nyayo National stadium, the Head of State complained of an absentee deputy, who abandoned Kenyans and instead resorted to attacking his administration over claims of high cost of living.

Uhuru to DP Ruto: I am disappointed in you

He wondered why Dr Ruto had not resigned if he felt the Jubilee government was not living up to its promises.

“Instead of helping me end the situation you are all over in the market places inciting people to ask me about the situation.

“Why didn’t you then resign and leave me to search for a person who could help me?” the president posed.

Fuel prices

He said it was time to tell the truth, explaining that Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is the one who came to his aide.

“Let’s tell one another the truth. You know these problem were not brought by us – Covid-19 pandemic and the high fuel prices. Where were you when I needed you most?” he posed.

He pointed out that he had no reason but to reach out to Mr Odinga for advice following challenges facing the country.

“That’s why I thank that old man (Raila). Even if he had his own issues, I thank him because he came to my aid,” the president said.

Kenya's problem

He went on: “That is the truth and he knew that was not anybody’s problem but the country’s problem and the whole world.”

But Dr Ruto in his response to president Kenyatta on his Twitter handle where he also posted part of President Kenyatta’s speech at Nyayo Stadium, the second in command appeared to tell his boss to blame himself for the numerous issues bedevilling the country.

SORRY my Boss.I FEEL your pain.Those you ASSIGNED my RESPONSIBILITIES & 'project' mzee have let you DOWN miserably.They bangled our BIG4,killed our party & wasted your 2ND term.Wao ni bure kabisa.Boss,am AVAILABLE.Just a PHONE call away.Sadly last CABINET was 2yrs ago.

Yule No.2 pic.twitter.com/gahcHOSfsI — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 1, 2022

He blamed the Head of State over what he termed as reassigning other individuals his roles and resorting to work with Mr Odinga.