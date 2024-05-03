Felix Koskei-led State talks with doctors' union collapse, again

Talks between a team led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei with the doctors' union collapsed Friday, again, despite a proposed return-to-work formula having been drafted and ready to be signed.

The formula had reportedly signed off on 17 of 19 contentious issues and the meeting on Friday evening was to break common ground on the remaining two.

Mr Koskei was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Florence Bore of Labour, Council of Governors Whip Stephen Sang (Nandi) and the Council's Health Committee Chairperson Muthomi Njuki, as well as Wajir's Ahmed Abdullahi.

Also present in the meeting was Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth.

Doctors, the team said, had come up with new demands, stalling the talks that were nearing its conclusion.

The Mr Koskei-led team, however, did not say what the new demands were and what had already been agreed upon and was no longer contentious.

"If the doctors will not have signed the return to work formula by Monday, we want to ask the court to put necessary measures to ensure Kenyans get services," said Mr Koskei.

He went on: "I want to ask the doctors interns that as they stay out and not report to work, they are wasting their time as there is another lot graduating soon. So it means if they miss out they will have to wait again. Because as they stay away they are wasting time and their action is affecting the undergraduate students."

Doctors have demanded the retention of the Sh206,000 payment per month for medical interns--graduate doctors who have to be carried under the wings of practicing doctors before they can get their own license--but the State says it can only afford Sh70,000.