Youth for Kanu ’92

A poster for the launch of Youth for Kanu ’92. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Some 30 years later, the YK’92 veterans still crow for attention

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • YK ’92 is a case study of political silence, memory lapse, and selective amnesia.
  • Muite said the lobby was formed to ‘distribute Sh25 billion to buy Kanu’s victory’.


In 1992, at a time when President Daniel Arap Moi was being besieged by the opposition, he had come to admire one young man: Cyrus Jirongo. In the woods of State House, Nairobi, the two would take a walk comparing notes on the fortunes and fate of Kanu – on who to trust, and which star to dim.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.