Goldenberg architect Kamlesh Pattni is escorted to the High Court in Nairobi for the hearing of a case in which he was charged with killing his German bodyguard Friedrich Kohlwes at Tigoni, Kiambu, on March 24, 1994.

Murder, fake currency, guns and gold: When Goldenberg hyenas ate their own

  Friedrich Wilhem Kohlwes used to drive around Nairobi while armed with "sophisticated guns" and some hubris, at times, peppered with a bit of arrogance.
  The German national had been employed as the 'driver' of Kamlesh Pattni, the man who would pull off the biggest fictitious gold and diamonds exports in the republic.

He was a sniper; perhaps, a sharpshooter – or both. Those who knew him said that the 41-year-old Friedrich Wilhem Kohlwes used to drive around Nairobi while armed with “sophisticated guns” and some hubris, at times, peppered with a bit of arrogance. He was German and one of his Kenyan girlfriends, Susan, an air hostess, was the daughter of one of the country’s top detectives. In the mix was also a Kenyan wife, Veronica. Kohlwes had a child with each.

