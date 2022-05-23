Wiper leaders to Kalonzo: We are safe in Azimio

Wiper party has called for further discussions over the current stalemate with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

Speaking in Stoni Athi Resort, Machakos County after a leadership meeting that brought together over 500 aspirants, Wiper-Kenya party organizing secretary Robert Mbui said that there was still an avenue for discussions with Azimio, adding that Wiper can be useful in the Azimio government in any position

Wiper leaders ask Kalonzo to reconsider Azimio exit

"We want to be part of the new Kenya going forward but we need structured discussions as what is being offered are only in the media. We want Azimio to know that the issue is about Wiper as a party, and not Kalonzo as people have made it to be," he said.

Robert Mbui organizing secretary of Wiper-Kenya party speaking to Journalists after a party meeting at Stoni-Athi, in Machakos County on May 23, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat I Nation Media Group

Pressure has also been piling on Mr Musyoka to make a decision on his position, with a section of professionals from his Ukambani backyard saying his delay was sending mixed signals to the public.

Green Thinking Action Party leader Isaac Kalua said Mr Musyoka ought to make the right decision because many people in Ukambani rely on him.