DP Ruto, Raila book June nomination papers date with IEBC

Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will present their nomination papers to the electoral agency on June 4 and June 5 respectively.

Head of Dr Ruto's presidential campaign team, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and Mr Odinga's advocate Paul Mwangi have confirmed.

This emerged during the pre-nomination meeting between the commission and presidential aspirants/authorized representatives at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

Mr Nanok said the DP will present his nomination papers in June 4.

"We have planned to have our presidential candidate William Samoei Ruto to present his papers on Saturday June 4," Mr Nanok said during his submissions at Bomas.

Mr Mwangi said on the other hand, Mr Odinga will present his nomination papers to IEBC on June 5.

"The 5th will present his papers to IEBC on the 5th of June," said Mr Mwangi.

The clearance begins on May 29 to June 6.

The electoral agency has also knocked out 11 presidential aspirants for failure to meet the May 16 deadline to submit the names of their running mates.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the aspirants failed to meet the deadline as earlier communicated by the agency.

"The schedule for the affected 11 presidential aspirants will be provided," Mr Chebukati said.

Several aspirants have opposed the move by IEBC to put stringent measures for the clearance of presidential hopefuls.

They are opposed to the requirement by IEBC that they should file corresponding copies of the identification documents of the voters who have appended their signatures in support of their candidatures.

IEBC set today Monday 23 as the deadline for the presidential aspirants to submit duly filled forms of supporters bearing the names, signatures, identity cards or passport numbers of at least 2,000 voters registered in each of a majority of the counties.

Alongside the signatures; the aspirants should file an electronic list of supporters in a Microsoft Excel spread sheet format.

Mr Chebukati however, noted that the law requires the aspirants to abide by the laid down regulations.

"As aspirants you are expected to comply with the law," Mr Chebukati said.

Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdala, who is representing Kalonzo Musyoka says that even though the party has complied with the requirements, it was a tedious process to obtain the copies of the IDs.