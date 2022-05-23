Murathe: Azimio needs Kalonzo back

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in Azimio la Umoja coalition to stay, Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe has said.

Mr Murathe said the coalition needs Mr Kalonzo in the alliance to bring inclusivity and to ensure Eastern votes as delivered as a block in the August 9 polls.

He said politically, the Wiper leader can leave but legally he is bound by law to remain in the coalition.

"Mr Kalonzo has been a beneficiary of coalitions and him remaining in Azimio will make impact more in his political career. He can leave but he will not have any bargaining power in any coalition since he is bound by laws to remain in the coalition six months before and three months after election," said the vice chair.

In an exclusive with Daily Nation in Malindi, Mr Murathe, however, maintained that Mr Kalonzo is free to do what he feels since Azimio is a willing parties coalition and no party can be forced to remain.

"He can go it alone or support whoever thinks if the law allows," he said.

He said Mr Kalonzo has now been offered a position of Speaker of National Assembly, which is the third highest rank in the government, since in the absence of President and the deputy, he will run the government.

"Every election period, laws change and he (Mr Kalonzo) has been a beneficiary but this election period is clear and we want it to be followed to the later," said Murathe.

He added, "In Azimio we have offered Wiper leader a position, which he will progress politically and benefit the Eastern people unlike in the other coalition where he is being offered position, which they opposed during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document and that is the irony we are seeing."

On the coming General Election, the Jubilee Vice-Chairman said the election will be won in the first round and that coalition has agreed on some areas where they will have to zone to win the seats.

"Each political party has a right to field candidate in any position but in areas where we feel about if we shall divide our votes in favour of our opponent, we sit and agree who front depending on strength and weakness of the candidates to win seat as Azimio coalition. We need numbers to push legislation in parliaments to run the government effectively," he said.

On whether President Uhuru Kenyatta will start campaigning for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Mr Murathe said Kenyans should not expect that since he has adequate roles to play as the Head of State and also as chairman of the 26 political parties of Azimio la Umoja coalition.

"You will not expect President Kenyatta to be on the top of vehicles campaigning for Raila but he has already expressed his desire on who people to vote for. As the only remaining President since independence, he will be ready to hand over instruments of power to whoever wins," he said.