William Ruto suspends Kenya Kwanza county economic forums

Kenya Kwanza leaders have put on hold their campaigns across the country to allow for mourning of former President Mwai Kibaki.

They also called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to emulate Mr Kibaki by not influencing his succession. Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula said the economic forums they were holding in the counties will be suspended until Mr’s the former Head of State.

They held their first forum on Thursday in Vihiga County, where they met and collected views from stakeholders.

The leaders were in Kakamega County on Friday where they received the news of the death of the former President.

They were destined for Bungoma and Busia on Saturday and Sunday respectively but suspended the visits to join the family of Mr Kibaki and other Kenyans in mourning the departed leader.

Strong foundation

“In honour of our former beloved President Mwai Kibaki, a person who has built a strong foundation for our economy, we suspend our tours of the counties in the Western region so that we can join other Kenyans and the family of the late in mourning our third President,” announced the DP at Musingu Boys High School in Ikolomani.

Dr Ruto said his bottom-up economic model had been inspired by Mr Kibaki, who revived the economy that had been wrecked by the administration of his predecessor, Mr Daniel arap Moi.

Mr Mudavadi asked President Kenyatta to retire honourably without engaging in succession politics in honour of Mr Kibaki.

He accused Mr Kenyatta of seeking extension of his term through “a shared government” with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Mudavadi claimed Mr Kenyatta is not content with the full government he has enjoyed for 10 years and is seeking an additional share from the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag-bearer.

Handshake

“President Kenyatta has been enjoying a full loaf of bread for two terms. He is surprised that his term is headed to an end and wants a share of the next government through his handshake partner Raila Odinga. He should follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Mr Kibaki, and retire honourably,” claimed Mr Mudavadi. “As we mourn Kibaki, it should be remembered that he did not interfere in his succession politics. In the legacy of the fallen President, we ask Mr Kenyatta to follow suit and stop burdening Kenyans with his ‘project’.”

The ANC leader asked Kenyans to defend the Constitution that was promulgated by Mr Kibaki by rejecting any amendment meant to benefit a few individuals at the expense of the majority.

He asked Kenyans to reject the Azimio fraternity, claiming it lacks the interest of the Mulembe nation at heart. “In the memorandum of understanding between ANC, UDA and Ford Kenya that formed Kenya Kwanza, we negotiated and agreed that 30 per cent of government allocations will go to ANC and Ford Kenya. This means the Luhya people will control the allocation. Ask those in Azimio what they have for the people of Mulembe,” he said.

He faulted Mr Odinga for dishing out direct nomination tickets to his brother, Mr Oburu Oginga, to contest Siaya senator seat.

“The worst of it is that they have denied our brother, Tim Wanyonyi, the ticket to run as governor in Nairobi,” he said, asking the Luhyas in Nairobi to stand with Johnson Sakaja of Kenya Kwanza.