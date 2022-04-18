William Ruto’s acid test to keep UDA united after bitter primaries

Deputy President William Ruto faces an acid test to keep his followers in the Rift Valley united following widespread discontent over the United Democratic Alliance primaries that have birthed many independent candidates.

The DP must avert a looming fallout in the party as many aspirants who lost in the nominations are said to be eyeing friendly political vehicles.

Two of Dr Ruto’s close allies, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, lost UDA tickets for the Uasin Gishu and Kericho gubernatorial seats, respectively.

Businessman Jonathan Bii alias “Koti Moja” won in Uasin Gishu by garnering 71,152 votes and was followed by former Kenyan ambassador to Pakistan Julius Bitok, with 59,001. Mr Bitok rejected the results and lodged an appeal with the UDA elections tribunal, saying the elections were not conducted in a free and fair manner.

“We are aware of many malpractices that started from recruitment of presiding officers and clerks. This was done by a certain candidate and the results of the nominations were predetermined,” he said.

Manipulation of votes

Mr Bii will face businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki.

Lawyer Kipchumba Karori, who was running for the Uasin Gishu senatorial seat, also lodged complaints with the party tribunal over widespread manipulation of votes by his competitor, Governor Jackson Mandago.

“I was leading by over 4,000 votes by Thursday evening and after sensing defeat, my competitor decided to use county staff to manipulate votes. The party should cancel the results,” he said.

In Bomet, Senator Christopher Lang’at and nominated MP Wilson Sossion have threatened to ditch UDA following their loss to lawyer Hillary Sigei. Mr Sossion said the party had mismanaged the nominations.

“I do not have confidence in the UDA nominations and I am not going to kneel before the party leadership that has imposed their business partners on the people,” he said.

In Baringo North Constituency, former Barwessa ward MCA Joseph Makilap won the UDA ticket, with Mr Sammy Chelang’a, who came second promising to “give the way forward on our next move soon” .

Independent candidate

Baringo Central aspirant David Kerich complained that MP Joshua Kandie had rigged the primaries.

Moiben MP Sila Tiren will defend his seat as an independent candidate while Turbo MP Janet Sitienei, who ran as an independent candidate in 2017, won the UDA ticket.

There’s uncertainty in Marakwet East and West constituencies and the Woman Rep race over the nomination results.

“There were massive irregularities across Marakwet East ... These compromised the outcome of the primaries and that is why we are rejecting the results,” said Mr Laxamana Kiptoo, one of the aspirants. They have petitioned the party and hope the results will be annulled. “There are many options we shall explore if the party does not give us a fair judgment,” said Mr Kiptoo.

In Marakwet West runner-up Timothy Toroitich said: “The results are the will of an individual ... I will not be party to fraud and illegality. The party should conduct a fresh nomination.”