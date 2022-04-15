It's 'Koti Moja' for UDA Uasin Gishu governor's seat, Mandago bags Senate ticket

Jonathan Chelilim Bii, aka Koti Moja has trounced his closest contender Julius Bitok to bag the UDA ticket for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat.

It settles a hotly contested race for the coveted ticket in Deputy President William Ruto’s home county after Mr Bii, nicknamed Koti Moja bagged a cool 71,152 votes, with his closest competitor - former ambassador Julius Kibet Bitok managing 59,001 votes to come second.

Mr Bii will now face independent candidate Zedekiah Bundotich and William Kirwa (United Democratic Movement), who are also eyeing the county top seat.

It happened as outgoing two term governor Jackson Mandago secured the UDA party ticket for the Senate seat, after garnering 75, 847 votes against his closest challenger- lawyer Kipchumba Karori who sec 55,854 votes.

The UDA Uasin Gishu gubernatorial race attracted Mr Bii, a businessman, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan), former Nairobi environment executive Vesca Kangogo, Uasin Gishu assembly chief whip David Sing'oei and Mr Solomon Maritim, 35.

Ambassador Serem, the former Salaries and Remuneration Commissioner (SRC) chairperson came third in the UDA nominations with 19, 112 votes, Mr Kositany fourth with 17,150 votes, Ms Kangogo 7,463 votes, Mr Singóei with 5,060 votes, while Mr Maritim, aka Gavana wa Baiskeli managed some 1,032, coming last.

Gladys Boss Shollei secured the party ticket to defend the Woman Rep seat after garnering 94, 343 votes against her closest rival- Rael Chebichi who got 54,961 votes.

In the race for the Senate seat, Mr Karori had earlier demanded that the party repeats the primaries for the seat, accusing Mr Mandago of using county staff to manipulate votes.

"Last evening, I was leading with over 4,000 votes. But after my competitor sensed defeat, he started using county staff to manipulate votes to his favor,” claimed Mr Karori.

The aspirant called on the party to conduct fresh party primaries for the seat, alleging the process was marred with malpractices.

