DP William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

William Ruto, Raila Odinga fight Uhuru polls Bill

By  Samwel Owino  &  Patrick Lang'at

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have voiced strong opposition to the proposed Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022, marking a rare closing of ranks between the two presidential hopefuls who now want the government to drop the controversial legal provisions.

