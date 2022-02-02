Law seeks to bar TV stations from livestreaming presidential poll results

elections results

Observers and journalists wait for results at the Bomas of Kenya on March 6 2013. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Livestreaming of presidential election results by TV stations and online platforms will be illegal in the proposed amendment to the Elections Act.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.