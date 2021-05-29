DP William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

DP William Ruto’s fears ahead of key 2022 elections

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

When they teamed up in 2012 against the grain and mounted a successful expedition to State House months later, it was more than just leading the country for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto. Their very survival depended on it.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.