Why South Sudanese is on EACC radar over Jirongo fraud probe

A prominent South Sudanese politician is among people being probed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the alleged illegal payment of Sh250 million that has sucked in prominent Kenyans.

Mr Albino Mathom Ayuel Abuog, 43, a member of the South Sudan National Legislative Assembly representing the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement was named as a recipient of part of money allegedly paid out to former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo by the Nairobi County government in 2020 in compensation for land that was in the custody of the government over Sh19.8 billion loan default.

Mr Abuog could not be reached for comment even as other suspects were summoned to Integrity Centre, the EACC headquarters in Nairobi, for questioning on Friday.

Several other suspects, including accounting officers at Nairobi County government, are scheduled to be interrogated by EACC detectives.

Also Watch: Lawyer blames prosecution for reinstating Sh13m fraud case against Cyrus Jirongo

Mr Abuog is reported to have received Sh38 million, the second largest amount of money from a payout reportedly made to Mr Jirongo as compensation for the land situated in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Reuben slum.

Investigators have not yet established why Mr Abuog, a former University of Nairobi student, who served as a diplomat in various African countries and is a member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), received the money.

The dual South Sudanese and American national was the chairman of the Pan African Youth Council and Youth Affairs ambassador to the Pan African Parliament.

A former child soldier, Mr Abuog was an ambassador and presidential special envoy for South Sudan and a former advisor to Republic of Congo’s president Dennis Sassou Nguesso.

Mr Jirongo’s previous engagement in South Sudan has been controversial. In 2021, a firm associated with Jirongo, Yu sung Construction company, was involved in a court tussle with the South Sudanese government over Sh5.4 billion payment claim for the construction of Dr John Garang Military Academy and Natinga Warehouses.

According to the EACC report, Sh60 million was wired to Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, Sh25 million to Jubilee party vice-chairman David Murathe while former National Assembly speaker Kenneth Marende received Sh3 million.

Mr Jirongo got Sh20.6 million while former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri received Sh5 million. “Immediately the funds were paid out by the county government, the money was shared and distributed through law firms to several entities,” says part of the preliminary investigation report that lists the alleged beneficiaries.

Detectives have summoned Mr Jirongo, Mr Murathe and Mr Atwoli to clarify how the compensation was made to the former Lugari MP for public land on which several public institutions, including AEF Reuben Primary School, a health centre, a police station and a vocational centre sit.

Investigations have so far established that AEF Reuben Primary School, run by African Education Fund and financed Mukuru Promotion Centre has been on the parcel of land since 1986.

In 1998, Mukuru Promotion Centre surrendered the school to Nairobi City Council through the Ministry of Education.

An investigation report revealed that in 1989, the then Maj-Gen Augustine Cheruiyot applied for and was allocated the parcel, which he then transferred to Kuza Farms and Allied Limited.

Although Kuza Farms never developed nor occupied the land, it was used to secure Sh1.6 billion loan by Jirongo’s Sololo Outlets Limited from Post Bank Credit Limited.

Also Read: Ruto wanted to lead Kenya since he was in class four

Sololo Ltd defaulted the loan leaving Post Bank Credit with the title until it went into liquidation and the then Deposit Protection Fund Board, currently Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), took custody of the title.

The loan balance has so far accumulated to Sh19.8 billion.

In 2014, KUZA Farms & Allied Limited through their lawyers Wagara, Koyyoko & Company filed a suit ELC 507 of 2014 against the Boards of Directors of AEF Reuben Primary school, the Nairobi City County, the office of the Attorney General and the National Land Commission (NLC) seeking to have the school, police station, health centre and vocational centre demolished and compensation for trespass.