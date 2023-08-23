Western nations push for Ruto, Raila truce

The international community has stepped up its push for a lasting ceasefire between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga amid an onslaught against the nascent talks by a section of leaders.

Leading the charge against the National Dialogue Committee is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who on Tuesday cast aspersions on its success and describing it as “a waste of time”.

The DP, whose statement came barely days after attacks by a section of Mt Kenya leaders including Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, said the talks were only meant to “hoodwink Kenyans as Mr Odinga has apparently met President Ruto and made his agenda clear on what he wants”.

In the wake of the emerging threats to the dialogue and a looming impasse over the agenda, the Nation understands that the international community has stepped up efforts to salvage the talks and ensure lasting peace in the country.

Insiders in both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio camps have linked Mr Odinga’s trip to the United Kingdom to efforts by the international community to persuade him to embrace dialogue “despite his anger at US Ambassador Meg Whitman, who appeared to pour cold water on his dissatisfaction with last year’s presidential election results”.

Mr Odinga called Ms Whitman a “rogue ambassador” after she said the last election was free and fair.

On Wednesday, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna appeared to suggest that there was a secret plot to scuttle the talks again, warning that they would not fall for the plot.

“Now that we have dragged the ostrich to the table, we will not allow it to leave until it hears us out. They will throw snide remarks and insults to try and provoke us, but because it’s not about us, we will trudge on and make sure your message is delivered. Resolve the mwananchi issues and you can insult us all day long,” Mr Sifuna said.

He added that it was evident that their concerns had been taken into account by the government, which he noted had reversed the “disastrous GtoG (government to government) oil importation programme and returned fuel subsidies”. He also cited the State’s backtracking on privatising sugar millers without parliamentary approval and writing off their debts.

Impeccable sources familiar with the push by European and United Nations diplomats to salvage the talks told the Nation yesterday that the envoys were concerned about the recent spat between Mr Odinga and Ms Whitman. The European nations, the source said, have taken great exception to the remarks.

“Many Western diplomats are under pressure to ensure that business investments in Kenya are not destroyed by violence,” the sources said. “On regional security, Nairobi, as the only UN headquarters in the southern hemisphere, has an interest in Kenya’s role in regional peace and security. If it falls into chaos, programmes such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan could be at risk.”

Azimio dialogue team spokesperson and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the talks will be successful.

“... we are not going to respond to every other statement made at funerals and political rallies. We will remain focused,” he said.