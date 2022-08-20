We will challenge presidential poll results at Supreme Court, Martha Karua insists

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has maintained that the alliance will challenge Kenya Kwanza boss William Ruto’s victory at Supreme Court.

Ms Karua said Dr Ruto can’t be sworn in as president until the petition is filed, heard and determined.

Speaking at Kiandieri village in Kirinyaga County during the funeral of Grace Wambui, Ms Karua said she and Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga must get justice.

“Justice is our shield and defender,” she told the gathering yesterday.

The former Cabinet Minister called on Azimio supporters to remain peaceful as she and Mr Odinga seek legal redress.

She added that Azimio wants the court to determine who really won the August 9 presidential poll “so that all Kenyans can be satisfied”.









“We would like to know if the presidential tallied votes were genuine,” the Narc Kenya party leader said.

She added that Kenya deserves justice and peace for the economy to grow.

Ms Karua said defeat “is not in Azimio’s vocabulary”.

“We don’t know defeat and we shall push on until Justice is done,” she said.

However, Ms Karua added that the Azimio fraternity would accept the decision of the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court verdict will be final and we shall agree with it,” she said and asked Kenyans to carry on their businesses peacefully.

Mr Ndegwa Njiru said he is among the advocates preparing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya petition papers.

“We have sufficient evidence of massive rigging of the presidential election,” Mr Njiru said.

The Nairobi-based lawyer said Kenyans are eagerly waiting to hear what happened during the election, adding that the truth must be told.

“The presidential election is in dispute and the court will handle it,” he added.

Local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang’ara criticised Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati “for not being transparent”.

“Chebukati needs to be investigated as he put Kenyans in darkness during the tallying of the presidential votes,” Mr Kang’ara said.