President-elect William Ruto to start receiving security briefings after victory

President-elect William Ruto will start receiving briefings from the respective national security organs after being declared the winner of the General Election.

The organs include the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service (NPS).

The Assumption of Office of the President Act 2012 mandates public officers to provide required information to President-elect.

The President-elect may, in carrying out preparations, request in writing for such information from a public officer as the President-elect may consider necessary.

The law further compels a public officer from whom information is requested to provide the information within a reasonable time.

“A public officer who fails to comply with the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both,” the law states.

The law states that upon the declaration of the final results of a presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) under Article 138 of the Constitution and section 39 of the Elections Act 2011, the committee shall ensure that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect are accorded adequate security.

The Act states that the President-elect shall, in consultation with the Assumption of office of the President Committee, carry out such preparations as may be necessary for assuming office.