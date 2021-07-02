We’re not party to Jubilee retreat, DP Ruto allies say

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi addresses reporters at his home in February. He says many of the DP's allies have left Jubilee Party.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The retreat will bring together governors, MPs and county assembly leadership allied to the President.
  • Deputy President's allies say they are o longer interested in the affairs of Jubilee party.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have dismissed a planned Jubilee Party retreat, saying the have shifted to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the headlines

