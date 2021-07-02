We’re not party to Jubilee retreat, DP Ruto allies say

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have dismissed a planned Jubilee Party retreat, saying the have shifted to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The two-day retreat will be immediately after the July 15 Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, where Dr Ruto’s UDA is facing off with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, the first direct conflict between the two parties in the President’s home county.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny said the retreat would will bring together governors, MPs and county assembly leadership allied to the President.

“The party is restructuring. We will hold a two-day retreat two to three weeks before grassroots activation,”Mr Kutuny said.

“This will ensure our revamping plan is thought out and everybody contributes.”

But the Dr Ruto’s allies, who have for long demanded a meeting of ruling party leaders, said they are no longer interested in the affairs of Jubilee.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said the Jubilee-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) coalition talks have alienated many party members.

Merger agenda

“I won’t attend that meeting since the agenda is a merger with ODM,” Senator Kang’ata said.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said Jubilee is “too dictatorial to invite those with divergent opinions”.

“We built the party but it is mistreating us. If one has a different opinion from the party’s, he is accused of disrespecting the President. This is why we will not be invited to the retreat. They fear the truth,” Mr Rono said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi told the Daily Nation that he cannot attend such a meeting even if invited.

“I left Jubilee long ago. Our focus is on UDA. It is only Ruto who is left in Jubilee,” Mr Sudi said.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who was replaced by Mr Kutuny as Jubilee deputy secretary general, said no ally of the Deputy President would be at the retreat.

“The Jubilee-ODM merger is taking us back to the tribal kingpins we destroyed in 2017. I am in UDA though Jubilee sponsored me to the National Assembly. I cannot resign because the country is going into a General Election next year,” Mr Kositany said.

Topping the agenda at the retreat is a transition plan since the President is expected to retire next year.

2022 succession

As part of preparations for the retreat, the party’s technical committee meets today.

“The team will draft rules of engagement on areas we should focus on,” Mr Kutuny said.

“Jubilee has a clear plan on how to manage the situation ahead. We knew these things would happen. The strategy was to let the enemy do whatever he wanted and then Jubilee attacks later,” he said.

Mr Kutuny added that President Kenyatta is working on a multi-pronged strategy that would destabilise groups saying he is not in control of the 2022 succession.

“We have a plan that will shock many when the right time comes. Allowing people to think the President is not doing anything is part of the strategy,” he said.

The DP’s camp accuses Jubilee bosses of failing to consult members on issues affecting the party, saying meetings are only called to punish perceived rebels.

“Jubilee is damaged. There is no constructive engagement,” Dr Ruto said on Thursday last week.