Exit of William Ruto allies won't affect Jubilee says Raphael Tuju  

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju. 

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

 Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the ruling party is on its deathbed, saying the exit of the DP’s allies is inconsequential.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. George Floyd murder: US ex-police officer jailed for 22.5 years

  2. Tuju: Exit of Ruto allies won’t affect Jubilee  

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 646 new cases

  4. PRIME Lissu: I’m waiting for President Suluhu to call me back

  5. Blow for Uhuru, Raila in BBI case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.