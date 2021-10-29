We’ll not split, say One Kenya Alliance leaders

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals began a two-day tour of Western region yesterday to popularise the outfit as they sought to undo gains ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto made during their recent forays.

Mr Odinga was in Kakamega and Vihiga counties two weeks ago while Dr Ruto was in Kakamega and Busia counties last weekend.

OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangúla first met delegates at a hotel before addressing rallies in Kakamega town, Malava and Khayega.

They condemned the violence witnessed in Busia when DP Ruto toured the county last weekend and called on Kenyans to stand firm for free and fair elections in 2022.

Without mentioning names, Mudavadi warned leaders compelling others to support a particular candidate for the presidency. “We will not allow anybody to dictate to Kenyans who should be their president from 2022. We say no to calls in the night dictating us to rally behind one person,” he said.

OKA is intact, says Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Mr Musyoka dismissed economic models promised by Mr Odinga and DP Ruto saying OKA’s formula will cut down taxation by 50 per cent so that the economy can remain at equilibrium.

“If we cut taxation by 50 per cent, Kenyans will have money and stop relying on handouts,” said Mr Musyoka.

He took issue with Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, asking him to respect OKA leaders.

“Let Atwoli know that when OKA clinches power, we shall change the style of working in the country so that we have three shifts in a day. This will provide employment to the majority of the youth and do away with the employment crisis eating the country,” he said.

The leaders dismissed the argument that the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is a two-horse race pitting Mr Odinga and the DP.

Propaganda

“The media should stop creating propaganda that so and so are meeting secretly. Write that Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi, Wetang’ula and Jirongo are an indivisible team and in due course, we will be giving out a team leader. And the one who will fly our flag will be the first among equals,” said the Wiper leader.

Mr Moi said the principals had been in meetings to prepare their campaign strategy.

“In the coming elections, we shall have only one shot. And if we don’t unite as OKA leaders, it will be difficult to realise the presidency. I want to assure our supporters across the country that we are on course. We are not going to leave anything to chance,” he said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said the meeting marked the roll-out of an eight-week national campaign onslaught by OKA that will culminate into the unveiling of the alliance presidential candidate.