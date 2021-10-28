Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka fight threatens OKA

Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launching of Mr Musyoka's campaign headquarters on August 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wiper leader says he has many elected MPs while his ANC counterpart insists he is more acceptable.
  • Wiper has 27 members in the National Assembly and the Senate to ANC’s 17, Ford-Kenya (14) and Kanu (13).

A bitter fight for the One Kenya Alliance presidential ticket between Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka threatens to tear apart the nascent political union.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.