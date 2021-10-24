Musalia Mudavadi condemns attack on DP William Ruto

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses Kware residents in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County on October 24, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The ANC leader asks Kenyans to support him, promising to improve the country's economy. 
  • Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, said intolerance is cropping up in some parts of the country .

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday took his 2022 presidential campaigns to Kajiado county, cautioning against politics of intolerance.

