Rowdy Busia youths pelt William Ruto convoy with stones

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally at Nambale in  Busia County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto met resistance in Busia County on his second day of his tour in Western region on Saturday, after youths lit bonfires, blocked the road and lit bonfires at Korinda junction and pelted his convoy with stones.

