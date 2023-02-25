Waste of taxpayers’ money? Mudavadi’s spouse office sparks talk

The establishment of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary has sparked debate, with a section of Kenyans terming it unnecessary and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Mr Musalia Mudavadi and his spouse Tessie Mudavadi have, however, defended its creation saying the office will be beneficial as it would champion equity among the less fortunate in society, including persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The new office comes barely months after Charlene Ruto, President William Ruto’s daughter stoked controversies when she suggested the existence of the Office of the First Daughter. His father came to her defence saying she was just excited about being the child of a sitting president.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Mudavadi said it was high time that the spouses of the top leaders in the country, use their position to uplift and support the less fortunate in society.

“When an Office is created there is always a question of how will this office look like and what will it achieve. But for me I have decided to step out and be that voice of reason, to be that Lady who will bring change and a smile in the faces of the less fortunate,” she said.

“I believe that when we work to create a difference in society and be able to uplift those who are unable to uplift themselves, we collectively light our own way and make an expression of our highest achievement,” added Tessie Musalia.

Mr Mudavadi who was present at the launch applauded the move saying it is a gesture that others will borrow a leaf from it in the near future.

He said it is high time Kenyans learn to be their brothers’ keepers, especially at such moments when life has become more unbearable for many families and households.

“Traditionally the spouses of political leaders have always been relegated to some corner and told you should only appear when there is a ceremony, and appear and say nothing. We are living in a world where we cannot work anymore. We have to go in the right direction, which is to work with our partners and family so that we can also remove this veil that; is a space preserved only for a show.” said Mr Mudavadi.

According to him, the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was established to complement the tremendous work being undertaken by the Office of the First Lady and that of the Second Lady.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition said it was baffling that the Kenya Kwanza administration was obsessed with creating positions at the expense of the struggling taxpayers.