Moi and Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

William Ruto is our man till 2032, Kalenjin elders tell Gideon Moi

By  Justus Wanga  &  Oscar Kakai

The Kalenjin Council of Elders now wants Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to wait until 2032 for the community’s blessings to contest for the presidency, saying it has already endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the State House seat.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru eulogises Nyachae as a statesman

  2. 120,000 learners in Northern Kenya drop out

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 83 new cases, 3 deaths

  4. PRIME The other side of Simeon Nyachae

  5. UK sanctions 4 Zimbabwe security chiefs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.