New twist as Gideon Moi made Rift kingpin

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

Kanu party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi with some elders during his coronation in West Pokot County on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Stanley Kimuge

The supremacy battle between Deputy William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi took a new twist when the latter was made the Rift Valley kingpin by a splinter group of the Talai Council of Elders yesterday.

