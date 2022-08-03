US embassy says it has no security intel against Kisumu

The US Embassy in Nairobi has clarified an earlier statement issuing a travel advisory urging American citizens to avoid travelling to Kisumu ahead of next Tuesday's General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy said it mentioned Kisumu because it hosts a significant number of US Embassy personnel and is a frequent travel destination for American citizens.

"The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and routinely issues Security Alerts surrounding elections, health conditions, and extreme weather, ensuring US citizens have information that helps inform travel plans," read part of the statement from the embassy.

Common ahead of elections worldwide

According to the embassy, security alerts to its citizens are common ahead of elections worldwide.

"Alerts of this nature to American citizens are common ahead of elections throughout the world, and the United States has no information to suggest the security situation in Kisumu, or in any other parts of Kenya, have been adversely affected by election preparations," adds the statement.

In an earlier statement, the US had imposed movement restrictions on its citizens in Kisumu County ahead of the August 9 elections.

It said that election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams.