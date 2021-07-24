William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Under fire Ruto allies now blame ‘Deep State’ for arrests, UDA woes

By  Silas Apollo

Allies of the Deputy President are facing unprecedented pressure from supporters and competitors as the team prepares for the 2022 elections. These include arrests, party takeovers and probes that culminated in the arrest of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.