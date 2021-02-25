Uhuru and Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

BBI: How Uhuru outwitted Ruto in Central

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President and his CSs launched projects, which were used to ‘soften the ground’ for law review message.
  • According to MCAs, President Kenyatta rolled out an elaborate plan to consolidate his Central political turf and rally region behind him.

The fight for control of county assemblies in Mt Kenya between President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto was billed as the battle of the titans. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  2. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  3. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

  4. ODM extends presidential ticket application deadline

  5. PRIME Secrets of MCAs BBI vote

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.