Uhuru on Raila chopper attack: You are playing with fire

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the attack on ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s in Soy and Iten on Friday, terming it as regressive and bent on returning the country to the path of violence.

Speaking after attending a church service at AIC Pipeline Church, Nairobi on Sunday where he officially opened a new tuition block of the AIC Pipeline Academy and later joined worshippers for a church service, the Head of State condemned politics of chaos and violence, urging political leaders to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner devoid of pitting Kenyans against each other.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to shun politics of violence and instead rally for peace and unity of the country, saying “we want a country where we see each other not as enemies but as brothers and sisters”.

He reiterated that elections will always come and go every five years but the country will remain and no one will leave the country after the elections and so there is need to protect and safeguard it.

“There is no need for violence. Why are you stoning a helicopter carrying Baba? How will that help you? If anything catastrophic occurred as a result of that, wouldn’t the country be on fire? Is that what we want?” he posed

He added; “Let us ask for votes in a respectful and peaceful manner,” he said

President Kenyatta also said he had no apology to make for throwing his support behind Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing residents of Pipeline after attending a church service at AIC church Pipeline, in Embakasi, Nairobi on April 3, 2022 Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru I Nation Media Group

The President maintained that no amount of abuses being hurled at him will make him change his mind about his support for his Handshake partner.

In an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the President said he will not be moved by insults leveled against him for his political choice, saying it is his right to support whoever he deems fit to succeed him.

He explained that backing the former prime minister should not be misconstrued as an indictment on other presidential candidates but him exercising his democratic right and that does not make him an enemy of anyone.

“They even come to my home place Ichaweri in Gatundu to hurl insults at my doorsteps but I just look at them. Anyone who thinks insults will give him votes, he is in for a rude shock,” said the President.

“I know where I want my vote to go to and it is my right. Or have I done anything wrong? If you want votes, then simply ask for it. If I say I am supporting Baba, it does not mean that the other person is bad,” he added.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, his Education counterpart Prof George Magoha, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, ICT’s Joe Mucheru, Public Service and Gender Prof Margaret Kobia and Energy CS Monica Juma, among other leaders including Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu.

The President said no one applied to be born in a certain region, tribe or with a certain complexion and so no need to incite a community against any political leader turning elections into a matter of life and death.

“The decision on who shall lead, as much as it's our responsibility, is God's will as He speaks through us. Why then should we fight and kill each other? Let's vote and go on with our business as we wait for the results to be announced,” he said.

He also hit out at politicians politicising the government’s move to streamline the boda boda sector, saying he means well and let them not be lied to by a certain section of political leaders.

“Let you not be cheated that I have a problem with you. I don’t. I just want licensing to be done and all of you to join Saccos so that you can regulate yourselves,” he said.

On the high cost of living amid skyrocketing food and fuel prices, President Kenyatta pointed out that the situation has been exacerbated by the war in Europe, which he termed meaningless.