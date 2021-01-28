Uhuru, governors meet ahead of Mt Kenya visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday met governors from Mt Kenya to prepare for a visit to the region as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns to Kiambu.

The President and Mr Odinga have intensified efforts to consolidate support across the country as the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill enters the significant stage of debate and voting by county assemblies.

However, violence and intolerance reared their ugly heads during Mr Odinga’s rally in Githurai 45, where youths chanted slogans in support of Deputy President William Ruto.

The windscreen of one of Mr Odinga’s chase cars was shattered.

At State House, President Kenyatta met 10 governors on Tuesday and yesterday to plan for a BBI offensive in a region his deputy’s popularity is fast rising.

“The President was categorical that this will not be a one-off visit but a long sustained campaign to ensure political sanity and peace. We will also be explaining the benefits of BBI to our people in a sustained campaign,” one of the governors said.

Sagana lodge

The President is expected to meet Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge. Cabinet and Principal Secretaries from the region also met opinion leaders yesterday ahead of the weekend talks.

Mr Odinga had addressed successful roadside rallies at Roysambu roundabout and Githurai market before heading to Githurai 45 roundabout where a youths chanting Dr Ruto’s “Hustler Nation” slogans attempted to disrupt his speech before they were dispersed.

The ODM leader said the level of intolerance and division in President Kenyatta’s government is derailing development. He asked the President to purge the rebels.

“My brother Uhuru Kenyatta is doing all he can to develop the country and foster peace through BBI but some people have become hurdles,” he said.

“If I were the President, I would probably reorganise the government so that everything is in the right track for the sake of the people.”

Blame Ruto

Mr Odinga blamed Dr Ruto for Jubilee’s failure to fulfill campaign promises, adding that the latter has deserted duty to campaign for 2022.

“This is dangerous for our economy. Wheelbarrows and mikokoteni (handcarts) cannot be a measure of development. We need to economically empower our people,” the ODM leader said.

“That is why we are championing for the BBI as it will actualise the one-third gender rule and ensure more women in elective positions. Youth-owned businesses will enjoy a seven-year tax holiday.”

He added that with the divisions in Jubilee, nothing would be achieved.

Mr Odinga cited the laptop project, the pledge to create eight million jobs and the construction of modern stadiums in 47 counties as some of Jubilee’s pet projects that have not been fulfilled less than two years to the end of the administration.

Stone motorcade

After the rally, the young men returned and stoned Mr Odinga’s motorcade as it left, shattering the windscreen of vehicles.

A pick-up belonging to Nation Media Group was also damaged.

The ODM leader was accompanied by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, East African Legistative Assembly MP Oburu Oginga, lawmakers Maina Kamanda (nominated), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), George Aladwa (Makadara), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and several other leaders.

Mr Orengo warned against political intolerance, saying Mr Odinga was in Kiambu with a message of peace.

“Raila has come in peace. We are not at war. Everyone must understand that Kenyans are free to move to any part of the country. Kenya is for us all,” the Siaya senator said.

Isaac Mwaura

Earlier, traders at Githurai market accused Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura of sponsoring the youth to cause havoc, saying he held a meeting with them on Tuesday.

But Mr Mwaura denied the claims, blaming Mr Odinga for playing politics with Githurai market matters.

“The meeting yesterday was by traders who do not like the fact that some people went to see Raila with a list of those to be allocated new stalls,” Mr Mwaura said.

Five lawmakers condemned the violence.

MPs Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Mr Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Mr Osotsi, Mr Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Mr Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) said it is primitive to block any Kenyan from accessing parts of the country.

Mr Odinga visited vernacular stations and met elders, youth and businesspeople from the region.

Addressing a representatives of traders and musicians at Homeland lounge ahead of his rally in Githurai, Mr Odinga said Mt Kenya stands to get the highest number of constituencies after Nairobi should the region back the BBI document.





Reported by Justus Ochieng, Simon Ciuri, David Muchui and David Mwere