Uhuru Kipevu Oil Terminal

President Uhuru Kenya inspecting the Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa on January 6, 2022. DP Ruto and his new political ally  Musalia Mudavadi have joined forces to poke holes in President Kenyatta’s legacy, making it a campaign issue in the August 9 elections.

Ruto, Mudavadi make Uhuru legacy a campaign issue

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto and his new political ally, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, have joined forces to poke holes in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy, making it a campaign issue in the August 9 elections.

