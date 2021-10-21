Uhuru’s bag of goodies as he finally ends curfew

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day fete on October 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta unwrapped a basket of goodies for economically battered Kenyans in his last Mashujaa Day speech that was marked by conciliatory overtures and a catalogue of legacy projects that have defined his two terms as Head of State.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.