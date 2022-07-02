Uhuru lauds KDF for reviving failed agencies

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday praised Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for turning around government parastatals which were on the verge of collapse.

Speaking at Moi Barracks, Eldoret after presiding over the passing out parade of thousands of recruits who had completed their basic training at the Recruiting Training School (RTS), President Kenyatta commended KDF for promoting efficiency in service delivery in state corporations, which had been given to them.

The Head of State identified the revival of meter-gauge railway, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) as some of the areas where members of the discipline forces have excelled.

“I have tasked KDF from time to time to take charge of various strategic national programmes and even to rescue failed institutions. You did it in the revival of almost 600 kilometres of the meter-gauge railway in a very impressive manner ahead of budget and within schedule,” said President Kenyatta.

While citing KMC, he said before KDF took over, the corporation was on the verge of collapse and many farmers used to suffer due to delayed payment of their deliveries.

“When we gave you the challenge to revive the fortunes of our livestock herders, you did and turned it into a profit-making enterprise in record time,” he said.

“You also did it with Kenya Shipyard Limited and today, its operations are poised to be the largest shipyard in sub-Saharan Africa,”

The President said Nairobi residents are now able to access primary healthcare with ease because of KDF services.

“You did it at Uhuru Gardens Monument only in 22 months, what used to take 10 years. We have also seen your service in Nairobi metropolitan where residents of Nairobi can now access basic health services,” said President Kenyatta.

At the same time, being his last moment to preside over such an event, President Kenyatta outlined the achievements of his administration in regard to military and security in general.

He said that his government for the last 10 years has improved the welfare of the security organs as well as modernised the military.

“Addressing the welfare of our military officers and all security organs has in a way inspired hope in the possibilities of our nation,” he added.

Yesterday, Mr Kenyatta commissioned a 150-bed Eldoret Regional Hospital which will help both civilians and Kenyans in the North Rift.