Uhuru congratulates Ruto, lists achievements in last address

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at State House ahead of the latter’s inauguration today.

The meeting between the two leaders, which is a continuation of the tradition by previous Heads of State, acted as an ice-breaker, considering that the two have not been on talking terms after a bitter falling-out.

In his last address to the nation as President after the State House meeting, President Kenyatta said the work of building a nation is a continuous endeavour passed from one generation to another.

He said one administration hands over to the next in an unbroken chain that seeks to progressively build “a more united, equitable, and prosperous Kenya”.

“Tomorrow’s inauguration, the last step in the process of electioneering, is a moment to come together as one people, to pursue the promise of Kenya, as destined by God,” said President Kenyatta, as he finally congratulated Dr Ruto following his victory.

He said: “I hand over leadership of a nation that has undergone consequential transformation over the last decade in every aspect of our national life.”

The transition, he said, commenced on August 12.

“The doors of the State House and the Office of the President have been open to the technical teams from the office of the President-elect so as to facilitate a smooth transition and handover. This afternoon’s meeting between the President-elect and myself is the final step in that process,” said President Kenyatta.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, an expert in governance, said that the meeting ahead of the inauguration is good for the country.

“The meeting is purely to familiarise with the activities of the state before the handover,” said Mr Keynan.

On March 13, 2013, President Mwai Kibaki took Mr Kenyatta, then President-elect, and his deputy Ruto around State House after they were declared winners in the elections that month.

By then, the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) was preparing to file a petition in court to challenge the election.

This time around, things are different. The President-elect was being taken round State House on the eve of his inauguration after the Supreme Court upheld his win as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In his last address to the nation as the Head of State, President Kenyatta outlined his achievements for the 10 years he has been at the helm of the country.

“We have fostered and integrated devolution as a way of life, reinforced our educational and technical excellence and successfully led the nation through the worst global health crisis in a century,” he said.

He mentioned the efforts he initiated in turning around a number of challenges “we inherited and those that emerged during our tenure” into areas of opportunity for a better Kenya.

So far, Sh2.5 trillion has been disbursed to the 47 county governments since 2013, he said.

“Now wananchi’s needs can be heard and addressed in real time and the funding transferred to counties is better aligned to the priorities at the local level,” he added.

President Kenyatta told the country that the baton he took from Kibaki in 2013 was not dropped and that he built on his legacy and those of the previous two administrations.

He said he built on President Daniel Moi’s love for education, which was further built upon as free primary education by President Mwai Kibaki.

Under President Kenyatta’s rule, he institutionalised free secondary education, heralding 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary education.

Nurtures creativity

Despite President-elect Ruto’s campaign pledge to review the Competency-Based Curriculum, yesterday, President Kenyatta noted that it is a system that nurtures creativity and innovativeness in learners, enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s workforce.

With insecurity having posed a major problem in President Kenyatta’s first term, yesterday he revealed how his desire to build on the work of previous administrations had created a much improved security environment.

“Critically, we muted the wave of terror attacks that had placed a stranglehold on our nation, reduced crime rates, and secured significant progress in addressing livestock theft, trade in illicit firearms, and other long-standing security challenges,” the outgoing President said.

He also noted that Kenya fortified its global footprint by getting a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, a development he said had amplified Kenya’s voice on international peace and security matters.

“Kenya is now a consequential voice and an undisputed leader in continental and global issues. This has enhanced opportunities for Kenyans in both the diaspora and also within the international civil service,” said President Kenyatta.

Women’s participation

He also acknowledged the expanded women’s participation in governance and significantly increased number of women in the Cabinet and in senior ranks of government and security organs.

Typified by the Nairobi Expressway, the President noted that his administration had upgraded Kenya’s infrastructure – roads, ports, floating bridges, internet and power generation and transmission.

President Kenyatta said his administration also transformed the way government services reach Kenyans through the introduction of Huduma Centres and the eCitizen platform.

The two have made access to public services a fast and pleasant experience “and not the toil” that every citizen had to endure in the past.