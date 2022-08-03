UDA reports Joho, Junet to NCIC over Ruto video clip

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has reported two Azimio politicians to National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) regarding a doctored video footage made it appear like Deputy President William Ruto was inciting communities living in Uasin Gishu County.

The video footage, which has since been deleted, was tweeted by ODM party, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on their social media accounts.

In a letter, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said the video, which saw some Kenyans On Twitter reprimand the two politicians, was intended to spread hate and incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination and disharmony.

“This video is a choreographed version intended to cause, elicit and spread hate, incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination and disharmony. This video has also been intentionally edited with a deliberate aim and objective to cause ethnic hatred, fear and intolerance during this peak political season,” the letter read in part.

The party added that the video was against the express provisions of Section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008.

“Their Twitter accounts through which they have published the edited video have a massive following on the platform and the said videos have been widely shared. The deceptive and edited videos have caused and will continue to cause hate, spread paranoia and incite to violence against ethnic communities in the country.”

Take action against the two

UDA called on the commission to immediately take action against the two.

In the post, Joho mobilised support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

A reverse search of one of the videos showed the UDA presidential flagbearer had instead urged Uasin Gishu residents not to allow politics split them along tribal lines.