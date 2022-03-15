UDA faulted for locking out journalists at Kasarani NDC

Delegates at the UDA NDC at Kasarani Stadium

Delegates at the UDA NDC at Kasarani Stadium on March 15, 2022. Azimio La Umoja movement has termed the move by UDA to bar journalists from from covering the party's delegates’ resolutions at the Kasarani Indoor Arena undemocratic.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been faulted for temporarily denying journalists access to the venue where the coalition’s presidential  flagbearer William Ruto was crowned on Tuesday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.