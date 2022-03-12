Tracy Wanjiru: The university student challenging Ruto for UDA ticket

Tracy Wanjiru

Tracy Wanjiru presents her documents for verification at Hustler Plaza on March 12, 2022.


Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvia Muia

Ms Tracy Wanjiru was recently named as one of the three candidates invited to attend an interview for the United Democratic Alliance’s presidential ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.