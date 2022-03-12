Tracy Wanjiru: The university student challenging Ruto for UDA ticket

Ms Tracy Wanjiru was recently named as one of the three candidates invited to attend an interview for the United Democratic Alliance’s presidential ticket.

Alongside Deputy President William Ruto and Orina Jephanei, she is expected to convince the party of her suitability as their presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election today at Hustler Plaza.

The 23-year-old Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Applied Bio-engineering student hopes to actualise the two thirds gender rule should she be elected president.

“Women are so apologetic about being ambitious and about making a difference not just for ourselves but with those we are going to impact with our fresh ideas, [so] I decided to try it out,” she said.

Deputy President William Ruto presents his paper for verification at Hustler Plaza on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

She also aims to promote Pan-Africanism. Tracy believes that Kenya needs to move towards economic transformation.

She is a person living with a disability. She had an accident that affected the part of the spinal cord that supplies power to her legs.

The party waived the nomination fees for people living with disabilities and offered a fifty per cent discount for women and youth earlier this year to encourage their participation in party primaries.